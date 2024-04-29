Candace Parker announces retirement from WNBA

Former Lady Vol Candace Parker announced her retirement from the WNBA on Sunday.

Parker played in the WNBA from 2008-23. She was selected No. 1 overall in the 2008 WNBA draft by Los Angeles. The former Lady Vol also played for Chicago and Las Vegas.

Parker was the 2008 WNBA Rookie of the Year, a seven-time WNBA All-Star. She was also named league MVP during her rookie season and named WNBA MVP in 2013.

Parker was a seven-time First-Team All-WNBA standout and the WNBA Finals MVP in 2016.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist played at Tennessee from 2006-08 under head coach Pat Summitt.

Parker led the Lady Vols to consecutive national championships in 2007-08. Her No. 3 is retired by the Lady Vols.

