Can we trust any of the NFL's contenders to go on a Super Bowl run?

The last few weeks of the 2021 NFL season have been...interesting. Heavy Super Bowl favorites like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys & Buffalo Bills have all suffered embarrassing losses to marginal teams. That doesn't even get into the confounding Kansas City Chiefs who, after two straight Super Bowl appearances, have spent much of the year hovering just under .500 while QB Patrick Mahomes has looked merely mortal.

Now, someone has to win the Super Bowl this February. So who will it be?

Charles Robinson is joined by 12-year NFL vet and host of Upsets & Underdogs, Will Blackmon, for a conversation about just that. With 8-2 serving as the best record in the league, are any of the contenders in the AFC or NFC on the precipice of a 2020 Buccaneers-like run?

Charles & Will also talk about the Carolina Panthers feeding off the electricity of the Cam Newton signing, why things are looking dire for Russell Wilson & the Seattle Seahawks and finally, they preview a handful of games heading into Week 11 including a juicy possible Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs & Cowboys.

