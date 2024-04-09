As camp winds down, FAMU putting on the final touches for upcoming spring football game

Spring football camp is wrapping up at Florida A&M.

On Tuesday, the Rattlers had their 13th of 15 spring practices on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

And with one more standard practice remaining, FAMU head coach James Colzie III is using the final meetings to test his team’s wherewithal through good-on-good drills.

The Rattlers practice again on Thursday and then will use their 15th and final practice for Saturday’s annual Orange and Green Spring Football Game.

“Probably our last full practice. We’ll take it easy on Thursday,” Colzie said. “We did some good things today and handled some new situations well. You do many drills, but ultimately, it’s about when the ball is in the air.

“Who’s going to make the play? Who’s not going to make the play? It’s important for the coaches to assess.”

At Tuesday’s practice, the Rattlers’ schedule entailed much competition through offense versus defense drills and skelly periods, similar to a 7-on-7 game.

FAMU’s test of strength previews who will likely ascend in Saturday’s spring game.

"It was an emphasis to compete today. It makes us love being at practice,” FAMU safety Demorie Tate said. “It makes us want to practice hard and get each other better, so it’ll be much easier when we’re going against a different opponent.”

The Rattlers have scrimmaged three times during spring camp, most recently last Friday.

Camp’s vehement nature has FAMU excited for what’s to come as spring comes to a close later this week.

“I like that we scrimmage a little bit more and do a lot of team-on-team,” FAMU tight end Jeremiah Pruitte said. “It can’t do nothing but help us get ready for the game.”

Coach James Colzie III's inaugural FAMU football team blossoming as spring concludes

Florida A&M defensive back Demorie Tate looks in a ball during the first spring football practice at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The Rattlers have a new-look team, with Colzie now leading the program and numerous key additions and departures.

Despite being amidst a new beginning of FAMU football, the camaraderie has stuck out to Colzie.

“They’re growing with each other,” Colzie said.

“We got some new guys in, and our new leaders are blooming. Being around them and watching them manifest together has been great.”

Tate was a valuable offseason pickup for the Rattlers. Ranked a five-star by 247Sports for the 2020 class out of Freedom High School in Orlando, Tate transferred to FAMU from Florida State last December.

He spent three years at FSU but didn’t play for a team last season as he recovered from an injury.

“I’ve just been getting my confidence back, getting closer with my teammates, and learning the playbook,” Tate said. “[Colzie] is a great coach, and we relate a lot. He breaks it down easily for us. It’s been going great so far.”

Pruitte has been at FAMU since 2021, transferring as a wide receiver from Colorado State before converting to tight end.

Entering his final season of eligibility, the Rattlers look to Pruitte as one of the main offensive threats. Pruitte embraces being held in high regard.

“My coaches made a big point to me that I got many eyes on me coming into this year,” Pruitte said. “My biggest thing is doing the right thing when nobody’s looking and leading by example.

“I’m a vet now, so I know the ropes and showing everybody how it’s done.”

Florida A&M Rattlers Spring Football Schedule

Practice 14: Thursday, April 11

Orange and Green Spring Game at Bragg Memorial Stadium: Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m.

