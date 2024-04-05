Balancing 'energy, presentation' highlights FAMU's third spring football scrimmage | Takeaways

Spring football camp is for teams to gauge where they stand months before the regular season begins.

On Friday, the Florida A&M Rattlers had their third intrasquad spring scrimmage at practice 12 of 15.

However, it wasn’t the plays made on the field that left a lasting impression on FAMU head football coach James Colzie III in his immediate review of the scrimmage.

“I thought we made some plays early, but I wasn’t very happy with our presentation today,” Colzie said after the scrimmage. “I told the team we will be a very good football team. But how we presented ourselves is not something I would want to see at any time.”

Colzie referenced post-snap penalties, scuffles, and excessive celebrating for his discontent.

FAMU had referees officiating the game, who called 15-yard penalties against the Rattlers as they would in a real game.

“We’re going to get used to scoring touchdowns and making big plays on defense. And sometimes fights are going to happen,” Colzie said.

“I don’t want to take away from our energy. But I want us to be a well-represented football team, and there were a couple of things today that I don’t think we would be happy with.”

Here are three takeaways from FAMU’s third scrimmage and 12th practice of spring football camp.

FAMU offense finishes drives, competing quarterbacks notch touchdown passes

Florida A&M quarterback Daniel Richardson throws a pass during the Rattlers' first day of spring football practice in pads on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Friday, March 8, 2024.

The Rattlers offense did well at putting points on the board on Friday.

The first drive for the FAMU starters, quarterbacked by Daniel Richardson, led to a field goal.

Richardson thrives at picking a defense apart with short passes before taking a shot downfield to aerial threats. He scored passed for two touchdowns to wide receivers Trevonte Davis and Jamari Gassett during the skelly period.

A skelly period is for FAMU’s defensive backs to enhance coverage schemes against the opposing team’s passing attack. It’s similar to a 7-on-7 football game.

“We got many guys that can make a play. Throw a quick lil five-yard pass, and they can take it 60,” Richardson said. “It’s a blessing to have guys like that and another day to get better.”

Alongside Richardson, Junior Muratovic, who also quarterbacked the starters, scored on a touchdown pass to receiver Quan Lee. Richardson and Muratovic are amidst an ongoing quarterback battle.

FAMU quarterback Noah Ross also passed a touchdown to Robert Lockhart III.

“When the defense makes a mistake, we don’t want field goals, we want touchdowns,” Colzie said. “We had a couple of things where defensively, we had poor communication, and our eyes weren’t very good. So, our offense capitalized on that.”

FAMU defense working to live up to legacy of dominance, has bright spots

Florida A&M defensive back Demorie Tate awaits the snap during the first spring football practice at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

FAMU’s ‘Dark Cloud Defense’ has set a standard.

In 2023, the Rattlers defense finished second in the Football Championship Subdivision total defense.

So, the unit shoulders lofty expectations.

On Friday, it forced two turnovers.

FAMU defensive back Orel Gray started the scrimmage with an interception for the reserves. Additionally, the FAMU defense jumped a pitch from Muratovic to running back Levontai Summersett, which defensive lineman James Gardner Jr. recovered.

“Defensively, overall, I thought we did okay. There’s a standard set around here, and we didn’t play to that standard today,” Colzie said. “We’ll get to the film and make the proper adjustments.”

As Colzie mentioned, the FAMU offense scored at the defense’s expense.

Enhancing on-field communication will be a focus for the Rattlers as the defense navigates having a new-look unit and coordinator.

“The offense always puts a fire under us, and we meet them there every time,” FAMU defensive lineman James Ash said. “We had a couple of big plays pop off on us and said we got to lock in. When we came together as one, there were turnovers back-to-back.

“If we get our communication down quicker, we’ll be fine.”

FAMU works special teams into third scrimmage of spring football

Florida A&M punter Trey Wilhoit booms a punt during the first spring football practice at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

FAMU had a punt period in its scrimmage.

Punters were tasked with putting special teamers in various situations, including red-zone punts and intentional shank punts.

As always, Friday’s practice ended with the kickers deciding the practice-closing conditioning. The FAMU kickers made just two of six field goal attempts, meaning the Rattlers ran four gassers to conclude the day.

But the kickers’ down day isn’t a worry of Colzie's. He trusts that they’ll improve.

“I got the utmost confidence in the guys and Doc Gamble, who handles our special teams,” Colzie said. “Today just wasn’t a good day to kick the football.”

Florida A&M Rattlers Spring Football Practice Schedule

Practice 13: Tuesday, April 9

Practice 14: Thursday, April 11

Orange and Green Spring Game at Bragg Memorial Stadium: Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m.

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

