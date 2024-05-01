Cameron released by Matchroom

Chantelle Cameron (right) has only lost to Katie Taylor in 20 pro fights [Getty Images]

Former undisputed light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron has been released from her contract with Matchroom Boxing.

Briton Cameron, 32, was outpointed by Katie Taylor in Dublin in November, having beaten the Irishwoman on points in their first meeting in May.

After splitting with trainer Jamie Moore in February, Cameron now also departs from Eddie Hearn's promotional outfit.

"We reached an agreement last month to release Chantelle Cameron from her promotional deal," Matchroom said in a statement posted on X.

"We would like to wish Chantelle all the best in her future endeavours."

Cameron, who has won 19 pro fights with one loss, replied "thank you" to the post.

She linked up with Matchroom in July 2020 and won her maiden world title three months later.

The Northampton fighter unified the division against American Jessica McCaskill in 2022, becoming the first boxer from England to hold all four recognised world titles.

Her breakout night, however, came when she inflicted a first career defeat on pound-for-pound star Taylor last year.

A trilogy bout was in the works for this summer but Taylor instead opted for a rematch with Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano.