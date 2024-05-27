Cameron Heyward takes definitive retirement stance in exclusive Steelers Wire interview

When you’ve played in the NFL for 13 seasons, retirement is bound to be a topic fans want to talk about. And when you are 35, played 13 seasons and coming off of an injury-filled season, people are going to wonder.

This is the position Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward finds himself in as of now. Heyward is currently sitting out OTAs for the first time in his career while he and the Steelers reportedly work on a contract extension but there is no guarantee it will get done.

I had a chance to interview Heyward recently and asked him about retirement and Heyward made it very clear what his intentions were.

“I’m not retiring anytime soon,” said Heyward.

Heyward is the epitome of what it means to be a Steeler and we have 100 percent confidence the two sides will come together on a new contract.

