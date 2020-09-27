Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with Black Panther-Superman crossover cleats

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has added a new gesture to his touchdown celebrations in 2020. Before pretending to rip open his jersey as an homage to Superman, Newton has thrown up his arms in a “Wakanda Forever” symbol as a tribute to late “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman died in August after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43. A number of athletes paid tribute to Boseman on social media following his death.

Newton, 31, continued that tribute in Week 3, showing off custom cleats that make reference to “Black Panther” and Boseman. One cleat reads “Wakanda Forever,” the other features an image of Superman, Newton’s heretofore superhero of choice, holding the Black Panther mask.

Newton is not the first NFL player to pay tribute to Boseman with his cleats. New York Giants receiver Golden Tate wore cleats with Boseman’s face on them prior to Week 2.

Cam Newton looking to continue strong start

While some worried about Newton’s injury history coming into the season, he’s looked resurgent through two games. Newton has thrown for just one touchdown, but he’s rushed for four scores and seems to have taken to the Patriots’ offense well.

After a last-second loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, Newton will look to lead the Patriots to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

