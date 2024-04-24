Cam Heyward, Pat Freiermuth set to announce Steelers picks

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cam Heyward and tight end Pat Freiermuth are set to participate in announcing the team’s draft picks this week. Heyward will announce the Steelers’ first-round draft pick, while Freiermuth will announce the team’s second-round draft pick. In addition, Juan Soto, who hails from Morelia, Mexico, will also announce the team’s first sixth-round pick.

Freiermuth was excited to announce the pick after Franco Harris announced the Steelers picking him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“It means a lot. It was cool for me when I got drafted, Franco Harris announced my pick,” Freiermuth said. “That was really special. Having a former Steelers player, a player who was a legend, welcome me to the Steelers was really special. Now having the opportunity to welcome one of my future teammates to the organization is cool. Franco and I, our relationship took off after he announced the pick. You have a sentimental relationship because he announced the moment your dream came true. Whoever I announce, I hope to have a strong relationship.”

