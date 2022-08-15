Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. dealing with soft-tissue injuries

The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to have a clean bill of health at the running back position in 2022, but they are currently experiencing injuries to multiple guys. After the Rams practiced on Monday, Sean McVay revealed that Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. are both dealing with soft-tissue injuries.

The good news is that the Rams don’t view the injuries as anything serious, so the statuses of Akers and Henderson for the regular-season opener versus the Buffalo Bills don’t appear to be in question. However, Los Angeles won’t have their top two running backs available in practice until they’re fully healthy.

In the team’s first unofficial depth chart, Akers and Henderson were listed as co-starters at running back. While Akers is viewed as the No. 1 running back on the Rams, it’s clear that McVay wants to keep Henderson heavily involved in the offense.

Kyren Williams, the team’s fifth-round rookie, was recently activated off the PUP list with a foot ailment. Until Akers and Henderson can return to practice for the Rams, Williams and Jake Funk should get most of the meaningful practice reps with the starters, with A.J. Rose, Raymond Calais and Trey Ragas rounding out the group.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire