Calls grow for global sport anti-abuse code after investigation of cycling's #MeToo problems

A new film and recent magazine article expose allegations of sexual abuse in women's professional cycling

Calls are growing for sport’s leading governing bodies to introduce a global anti-abuse code that would set clear boundaries - and sanctions - over the treatment of athletes.

A series of sexual abuse scandals, including in British football and elite gymnastics in the United States, have highlighted the inadequacies in safeguarding and concern has further intensified over recent weeks following allegations in women’s professional cycling.

A new film was released on Wednesday in which the journalist Orla Chennaoui described her investigation and how a masseur has continued to work in the sport despite the testimony against him of a teenage rider.

The rider, whose name was changed to Rosa to protect her anonymity, said that the masseur moved his hands high up her legs and described how she was left “shocked and paralysed” when he began repeatedly running his thumb along her vagina. She spoke with other riders, who shared her concerns, but nobody felt in a position to speak out. “Female cycling is a very precarious industry anyway - she was trying to get a spot on this team,” said Chennaoui.

She also heard stories of relationships between team managers and younger female riders and situations whereby female members of staff would be forced to share rooms - and even bathrooms - with male members of staff. A Telegraphsurvey of elite sportswomen earlier this year also found that almost a third said they had experienced sexual harassment during their careers.

Chennaoui, who is Eurosport’s cycling presenter and first revealed her investigation in Rouleur magazine, says that she now feels “horrifically naive” to have thought cycling did not have its own ‘#MeToo’ problems. The subsequent reaction to the story has also left her convinced that it remains a serious wider issue in sport.

“We tend to think, post ‘#MeToo’, that everything has come out in the wash,” she said. “It certainly hasn’t. A lot of riders thanked me. They said it rang true of situations they knew of. There was positive reaction that the stories had been told and there was somebody looking into it.

“Sport is an industry that deals with a lot of young and vulnerable people. We have to protect them. They are not there just for our entertainment - they are daughters, they are sisters and they need to be looked after as much as they can.”

Following conversations between the US-based organisation SafeSport and the Cyclists’ Alliance - a body that represents women cyclists - there is now momentum growing for some sort of international code. British Cycling and the USA Cycling, who were not implicated in any of the stories, both also proactively wanted feedback on how they could make their sports as safe as possible.

“The rules surely have to be really clear,” said Chennaoui. “A very set framework. We need set boundaries. We have the World Anti-Doping Agency. Why don’t we have this for abuse? An anti-abuse code. It makes perfect sense so that athletes know they are protected from abuse wherever they are training or competing in the world: some sort of umbrella movement with international and universal sanctions.”

Me Too and cycling produced by Halo Films, directed by Peter Georgi, following an original article by Orla Chennaoui in issue 19.6 of Rouleur magazine