Calipari lands third commit as Head Hog: 2024 McDAA Boogie Fland

LITTLE ROCK — The third Arkansas commitment of the John Calipari era as Head Hog is now on the board as uber-talented 2024 5-star prospect Johnuel “Boogie” Fland pledged to the Razorbacks on Thursday.

Fland began his Arkansas visit on Wednesday, April 24, before committing to Calipari and the Hoop Hogs a day later.

Fland (6-2 combo guard, Archbishop Stepinac High School in New York, ESPN national No. 15 / 5-star prospect) signed with Kentucky in the early November period but recently asked for a release from his national letter of intent after Calipari left the Wildcats after 15 seasons to accept the head coaching job at Arkansas.

He recently participated in three prestigious postseason all-star games: 2024 McDonald’s All American (17 points on 6-of-14 field goals, including 3-of-6 from 3, and 2-of-2 free throws, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists); the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit (9 points on 4-of-8 field goals, including 1-of-2 from 3, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal); and the 2024 Jordan Brand Classic (6 points on 3-of-9 field goals, including 0-of-3 from 3, 4 assists. 3 steals, and 1 rebound).

He averaged 10.7 points (including 36.4% from 3), 3.0 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in the three all-star games. Fland has participated in USA Basketball junior national basketball events and camps spanning the past couple of years.

According to MaxPreps, Fland averaged 19.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.4 steals per game as a senior at Archbishop Stepinac in ’23-24.

Fland becomes Calipari’s third commitment since coming to Arkansas, which also makes him only the third scholarship player on the Razorbacks roster that can have as many as 13 scholarship players for the upcoming ’24-25 season. He joins Kentucky freshman transfer Zvonimir Ivisic (7-2 forward / center) and 2024 5-star prospect Karter Knox, both of whom pledged to Arkansas earlier in April.

Projected to be an immediate impact player as a college freshman and potentially a one-and-done NBA draft pick, Fland is an electric, quick-twitch dribble-driver, shot-creator, and finisher a la future Naismith Hall of Famer Kyrie Irving, and Fland is also a very capable set-up facilitator as a versatile combo guard.

His quickness and high floor IQ make him sneaky good in forcing turnovers as both an on-ball and help-defender.

