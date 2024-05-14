California 4-star linebacker will officially visit Notre Dame football

Once again, Notre Dame football is looking to add an elite linebacker talent from California.

In the 2024 cycle, the Irish won a heated battle for Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, and are looking to do the same with Madden Faraimo. The 6-foot, 3-inch and 210-pound linebacker has set up four official visits, one of them being to South Bend on the weekend of June 7th.

Faraimo will also visit Washington, Ohio State and Texas, who along with Notre Dame are the presumed favorites for the nations No. 59 overall player and 6th linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. There is also potential for USC to be involved, and since they are his home state school, setting up an official isn’t as important due to proximity.

4-star LB Madden Faraimo has locked in official visits to Washington, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas, per @ChadSimmons_🛫 Read: https://t.co/6hvkJZ7foh pic.twitter.com/JsdrzJHUdf — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 14, 2024

If everything works out like it did with KVA, Irish fans will be very happy when Faraimo makes a decision.

