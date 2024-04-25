Caleb Williams’ message for Bears fans before NFL draft: ‘I’m ready to go’

The Chicago Bears have been sitting on the worst-kept secret for weeks now: Caleb Williams will be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Although they haven’t exactly tried to hide their intentions.

Everyone knows it. Williams knows it. But he hasn’t publicly embraced it. Not until it’s officially official.

Speaking to the media just hours before the NFL draft, Williams reflected on his headspace heading into a moment that he’s been preparing for his entire life.

“(I feel) very normal, very calm,” Williams said Wednesday, via the Chicago Tribune. “I prepared myself mentally for it. And I also prepared myself physically to put myself in this position for the past 12 years now. So I’m ready for the moment, ready to go, ready to lock and load.”

Williams has been hailed as one of the best quarterback prospects since Andrew Luck, and it’s easy to see why. His arm talent, vision, mobility and creativity showcase a prospect with an incredibly high ceiling at the NFL level.

It also helps that, coming to Chicago, Williams has the most ideal situation for a No. 1 quarterback, well, ever. He has the weapons in DJ Moore and Keenan Allen (among others). He has a solid offensive line. He has a defense with the potential to be a top-five unit. And he has a quarterback-friendly offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron. Not to mention, he’ll be hopping a flight back to Chicago with a new teammate set to be selected with the ninth overall pick.

As for Williams’ message for Bears fans ahead of the NFL draft?

“Chicago, if that’s the place for me tomorrow, I can’t wait,” Williams said. “All I’ve heard is great things about you all. I’m ready to go.”

