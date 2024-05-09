Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. are NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year favorites

No one is ready to call the Chicago Bears Super Bowl favorites just yet, but pundits and commentators are high on the Bears’ chances to make the NFL playoffs and establish Williams as a frontrunner to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2024. In addition, it is widely viewed that Caleb Williams, fresh from USC, will shatter Bears rookie QB records. Chicago has not had a first-year quarterback with his level of talent. Yet, as great as Caleb might be, Marvin Harrison Jr. will have something to say about the rookie of the year race.

Cardinals Wire has more to say about Harrison:

“Harrison immediately becomes the most talented receiver on the team. Before he was drafted, the top three on the depth chart were Michael Wilson, drafted in the third round in 2023, Greg Dortch and free agent signing Chris Moore. None has even reached 600 yards in a season.

“Harrison should be the Cardinals’ starting ‘X’ receiver and probably will be the team’s leading receiver, at least among the receivers. Because of tight end Trey McBride, it is possible that Harrison won’t lead the entire team in receptions, receiving yards or touchdowns, but he should be the top producer among the receivers.

“Anything short of a 1,100-yard season would probably be a disappointment.”

Numbers are important, but overall team impact matters more. Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. would both trade a measure of statistical output for added victories and a playoff berth. Those achievements would mean more than an NFL Rookie of the Year honor.

