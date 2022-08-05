Calais Campbell is about to turn 36 years old. This is his 15th season.

The defensive lineman doesn’t know how much more he has in him.

“I’m in a place right now where I’m just taking it this year. I know I’ve got this year in me,” Campbell told NFL Media on Friday. “I don’t know if there’s anything left after that, but I’m going to leave it all on the field, empty the tank, and when it’s all said and done, after this year, I’ll reconvene in the offseason to see where I’m at. But right now, I’m preparing like this is my last year. So, I’m going to give it everything I have.”

Campbell had a career-low 1.5 sacks last season. It marked the first time he failed to earn a Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors since 2013.

He signed a two-year deal in April, but he has no guaranteed money left for 2023.

So, if this year is his last year, he wants to go out with a bang.

“Well, we’ve got a lot of pieces,” Campbell said. “We have a lot of playmakers. It’s a deep, deep roster all over the field. Guys taking turns making plays. But it really starts with Lamar (Jackson) and then down the line I feel like our DBs, our D-line. This is a special D-line. We have a good mix of veterans that know how to play football and win, and then young guys that are hungry and just trying to prove themselves. Just a good balance of quality, quality players all over the field.”

Calais Campbell: I’m preparing like this is my last year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk