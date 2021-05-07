Cal McNair hopes Texans have full attendance at NRG Stadium in 2021

Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair hopes the team can have full capacity for home games at NRG Stadium during the 2021 NFL season.

McNair fielded questions from the Houston media as he was part of a Texans community outreach event at Houston Fire Station No. 55 on May 4 to celebrate International Firefighters’ Day.

“That’s our hope,” McNair said via Mark Berman of Fox 26 [KRIV-TV] on May 4.

McNair says the team is already selling tickets for the 2021 campaign.

“We’re selling tickets now,” said McNair. “So, hopefully — we’re going as if it’s going to be a full stadium, and we’re looking forward to having our fans in there, having all of the excitement of the games fans have come to enjoy: both before the game and during the game. So, we’re looking forward to that.”

The Texans played in front of reduced capacity through the 2020 season. The first home game at NRG Stadium was Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 2020. No fans were allowed in attendance for that game, and the attendance was slowly increased throughout the course of the regular season.

McNair believes the Texans’ ability to accommodate more fans will be a boon for the city and the franchise.

Said McNair: “It’s big. It’s big for us, for the team, for the city. It’s really big.”

The NFL schedule release is on May 12 at 7:00 p.m. Central Time.