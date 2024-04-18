Caitlin Clark got a shout-out from Elmo after being first pick in WNBA draft

Greatness recognized greatness on Instagram this week following the WNBA Draft.

As expected, the Indiana Fever selected former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark with the first overall pick. Clark had an incredible college career as she become the all-time NCAA Division I men’s and women’s scoring leader and set the single-season record for three-pointers (male or female) by a Division I player.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to the NCAA women’s tournament title game in two straight seasons and reportedly soon will receive an “eight-figure deal” with Nike for a signature shoe, per Yahoo Sports.

After Clark was the first overall pick in the draft, she shared a post on Instagram and wrote: “dreams to reality INDY LETS GET IT!!”

Among those to leave a comment was “Sesame Street” legend Elmo. Unsurprisingly, Elmo wrote a positive message: “Congratulations, Ms. Caitlin Clark! Elmo is so proud of you!”

Elmo had words of praise for basketball star Caitlin Clark. Screengrab of Caitlin Clark Instagram post

That comment from Elmo* was liked more than 26,000 times.

*Yeah, I know he’s a Muppet

Others on Instagram loved seeing Elmo’s response to Clark.

One wrote: “you know you made it in life when Elmo comments on your IG. Huge W.”

Another shared this: “SCREAMING THIS IS ADORABLE HI ELMO.”

A third was touched and wrote: “oh I’m going to cry.”