Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game: How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game tonight

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Caitlin Clark #22 and the Indiana Fever play their third game against the Connecticut Sun on Monday night. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever once again broke their losing streak on Friday when they defeated the Washington Mystics 85-83. The Fever's next opponent, however, may prove to be more of a challenge. The Fever face the Sun tonight for Commissioners Cup game. The Connecticut Sun are 9-1 so far, and have defeated the Fever twice this season. Despite a rough start to her rookie season, the Caitlin Clark Effect is still going strong. So next up, tune into Clark and her team taking on the Connecticut Sun tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV and WNBA League Pass. Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark’s next game? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Fever vs. Sun game tonight.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun:

Fubo TV Get Ion, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network and NBA TV Try free at Fubo

Date: Monday, June 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT

TV channel: NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, League Pass

When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season tonight with an away game against the Connecticut Sun.

What time is Caitlin Clark's game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game tips off at 7 p.m. ET tonight.

Connecticut vs. Indiana game channel:

The Fever at sun game will air on NBA TV, which, if you don't already have cable, you can stream through DirecTV, Fubo or a League Pass subscription.

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game without cable:

(Fubo) Fubo TV Watch (almost) every WNBA game: Get NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and ION AT $90/month, Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. The live-TV streaming service is definitely one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period. Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Choice Watch NBA TV, ESPN, ABC, CBS, ESPN2, ION Try free at DirecTV

NBA League Pass Stream select NBA TV coverage $14.99/month at NBA

Best way to watch WNBA games:

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game, or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

Fubo TV Watch (almost) every WNBA game: Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Choice Watch ESPN, ABC, CBS, Ion, ESPN2, NBA TV Try free at DirecTV