Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

Iowa's Caitlin Clark has unquestionably already cemented her status as one of the greatest players in the history of college basketball, but that doesn't mean the accomplishments are slowing down for the senior guard from West Des Moines, Iowa. In Iowa's win over Minnesota on December 30th, Clark tallied 35 points and 10 assists - her sixth double-double of the season - making her the all-time Big Ten assist leader (904 in her career). It's another line on Clark's incredible resume, a resume that can sometimes feel too deep to keep up with. To help with that, we're tracking some of Clark's biggest career highlights, including where she stands in pursuit of the all-time NCAA scoring record.

Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes kick off Peacock’s slate of women’s college basketball on Tuesday, January 2nd taking on Moira Joiner and the Michigan State Spartans at 9pm ET. Heading into that matchup, here's a look at Clark's accomplishments thus far, and how close she is to Kelsey Plum's all-time scoring record.

All stats are current as of January 1st, 2024.

Caitlin Clark 2023-24 Season Highlights

In November, Clark became Iowa's all-time scoring leader, surpassing Megan Gustafson (2,805 points tallied between 2015 and 2019)

This season, Clark became the first Division-I player to record 3,000+ points, 900+ assists, and 800+ rebounds in a career

In Iowa's last game of 2023, Clark became the Big Ten's all-time assists leader, passing Ohio State's Samantha Prahalis (901 assists tallied between 2009 and 2012)

Clark is the 15th NCAA women's basketball player to pass the 3,000 points mark in her career (and the third player in the Big Ten conference)

Clark has climbed to fifth on the NCAA all-time scoring list (more on that below)

Caitlin Clark’s pursuit of NCAA all-time scoring record

That same December 30th victory that gave Clark the Big Ten assists record moved her up to fifth on the all-time scoring list in D1 NCAA women's basketball. She enters Tuesday's matchup as the nation's leading scorer, averaging 30.9 points per game, which puts her on pace to threaten the all-time record this season. Here's where things stand in that pursuit of history:

NCAA Career Points Leaders - Women’s Basketball

1. Kelsey Plum (Washington) - 3,527

2. Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State) - 3,402

3. Jackie Stiles (Missouri State) - 3,393

4. Brittney Griner (Baylor) - 3,283

5. Caitlin Clark (Iowa) - 3,149

6. Patricia Hoskins (Mississippi Valley State) - 3,122

7. Lorri Bauman (Drake) - 3,115

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball on Peacock

Peacock's schedule of women's college basketball begins on January 2nd, and Clark and the Hawkeyes lead the way with eight games on the slate.


