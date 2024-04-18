Caitlin Clark might soon join select group of WNBA players with signature shoes

While Caitlin Clark will be paid a rookie salary by the Indiana Fever in her first season as a professional, she'll likely make far more money in endorsement deals.

Clark's sponsorships with State Farm, Gatorade, Nike, Xfinity, H&R Block and Panini America should all carry over into her WNBA career. However, there's a rather large piece currently absent from that list: a shoe contract.

Clark's deal with Nike expired at the end of the college basketball season, though The Athletic is reporting she's on the verge of signing a new eight-figure contract to remain in the Nike camp. As part of that deal, Clark is expected to get her own signature shoe, which would make her one of a select few WNBA players with one.

Who are the others?

A press conference welcoming Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark is held Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

WNBA players with signature shoes

There have only been 12 players in WNBA history to have their own signature shoes, going back to the original: Sheryl Swoopes with Nike in 1995. Other players who were part of the WNBA's first wave included Rebecca Lobo (Reebok), Lisa Leslie (Nike), Dawn Staley (Nike), Cynthia Cooper (Nike), Nikki McCray (Fila) and Chamique Holdsclaw (Nike).

Acitve players who previously had a signature shoe: Diana Taurasi (Nike) and Candace Parker (Adidas).

There are currently three WNBA players with signature shoes.

Breanna Stewart: The New York Liberty forward debuted the Puma Stewie in 2021.

Elena Delle Donne: Now a free agent after stepping away from basketball after six seasons with the Washington Mystics, Delle Donne began wearing the Nike Air Deldon in 2022.

Sabrina Ionescu: The New York Liberty sharpshooter joined the exclusive group in 2023 with the introduction of the Nike Air Sabrina.

It seems only a matter of time before Clark becomes the lucky 13th member.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark poised to be latest WNBA player with signature shoes