Report: Former WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne stepping away from basketball

Star forward Elena Delle Donne has told the Washington Mystics that she has decided to step away from playing basketball for an undetermined amount of time, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN reported that the two-time WNBA MVP previously informed Mystics officials she was unsure about her future and she didn't plan on signing the one-year supermax contract the team offered her when WNBA free agency opened on Feb 1.

Delle Donne has struggled with back issues and come back from multiple surgeries during her nine-year pro career. However, even at age 34, she remains a force on the court when she's been healthy.

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, center, jokes around with guard Natasha Clou, left, and Ariel Atkins during a WNBA basketball media day on May 1, 2023.

The Mystics have placed the core designation on Delle Donne, which retains the team's exclusive negotiating rights with her and guarantees her a one-year supermax contract. Without the core player designation, the Mystics could lose her without compensation if she decides to return and wants to play elsewhere.

