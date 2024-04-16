Caitlin Clark WNBA salary, contract terms: How much will she earn as No. 1 pick?

It's official: Former Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is off to the WNBA, as the NCAA's all-time scoring leader was selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in Monday's WNBA draft.

Clark, the game's brightest star, already was reportedly among the top earners in all of college sports with various NIL deals.

Clark's season ended with a national championship loss for the second consecutive season, when the Hawkeyes fell to undefeated South Carolina on April 7. Just eight days later, Clark is a professional. The first four selected players of the WNBA draft earn the same contract, so Clark, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso and Rickea Jackson — who rounded out the top four picks — will each make the same amount of money next season.

Here's Clark's contract, according to the value of the pick set by the WNBA:

Caitlin Clark contract details

Caitlin Clark will receive a four-year contract worth a total of $338,056, according to the WNBA's CBA.

The first four picks of the WNBA draft are each slotted at the same value, meaning Clark, Brink, Cardoso and Jackson will each receive the same amount of money. Here's the year-by-year breakdown of Clark's contract (it has not been announced if she has signed):

2024: $76,535

2025: $78,066

2026: $85,873

2027 (fourth-year option): $97,582

