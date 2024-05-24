Caitlin Clark makes LA debut: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks on Friday

The newest star of the WNBA is ready for her city of angels debut.

Caitlin Clark will play her first game in Los Angeles when the Indiana Fever face off against another rookie sensation in Cameron Brink and the Los Angeles Sparks in what will be a battle between the top two picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft. While Los Angeles picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday, the Fever are still searching for their first win, and hope to get in Tinseltown.

The Fever are in the middle of a three-game West Coast trip that began with a loss against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday. The team will conclude the trip against the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on Saturday.

Here's what to know for the Fever vs. Sparks matchup on Friday night:

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket in the first quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.

When is Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks?

Date: Friday, May 24

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Fever vs. Sparks will tip off on Friday at 10 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and the Fever vs. Sparks

Broadcast/Live stream: ION

Friday's game will be part of the WNBA on ION Friday night showcase. The game will be available nationwide on most cable and streaming services. Find what channel ION is in your area and on your cable or streaming service.

Sparks move game vs. Caitlin Clark, Fever

Several WNBA teams have made adjustments to their contests against the Fever due to the hype surrounding Caitlin Clark, and the Sparks are one of the latest teams to do so.

Friday's game was originally scheduled to take place at Long Beach State's Walter Pyramid due to construction at its home arena, Crypto.com Arena. Walter Pyramid has a 4,000-seat capacity compared to the 19,000 at Crypto.com Arena, meaning a smaller crowd and more expensive tickets on the resale market to see the matchup.

But on May 7, the Sparks announced the game against the Fever would be moved back to their home arena, allowing "the ability to have more fans in the stands," Sparks president Christine Monjer said in a statement.

Caitlin Clark stats last game

Indiana dropped to 0-5 on the season after it lost to the Seattle Storm in another close defeat. Despite holding a two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Fever lost 85-83.

In the loss, Clark had a team-high 21 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. On the season, Clark is averaging 17.8 points (1st among rookies), 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. She is also shooting 32.6% from 3-point land.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fever vs. Sparks: How to watch Caitlin Clark in LA