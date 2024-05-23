How many points did Caitlin Clark score tonight? Not quite enough as Indiana Fever fall to 0-5

SEATTLE — A productive third quarter from Caitlin Clark wasn’t enough for the rookie and Indiana, as the Fever dropped its fifth straight game, falling 85-83 to the Seattle Storm on the road Wednesday evening at Climate Pledge Arena.

In front of a Storm-record 18,343 fans — a sellout, as usually happens when Clark is in the building — Clark scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished seven assists.

Harassed all game by Seattle guards Skylar Diggins-Smith and Sami Whitcomb, Clark got going after halftime, scoring nine points in the third quarter (she had just five points at halftime). Her tough finish in the lane with 1:22 to play in the third gave the Fever its first lead since early in the first quarter and injected some excitement into an otherwise dull game.

Clark scored 16 points in the final 15:11 of the game.

Caitlin Clark reacts during the fourth quarter of the Indiana Fever's game against the Seattle Storm.

With 10.3 seconds to play and Indiana trailing 84-83, the Fever had the ball out of bounds on the sideline and a shot to win the game. But a bad inbounds pass to Clark — it was thrown at her feet and she wound up in a scrum for the ball — negated any chance at a clean look. Indiana wound up losing the subsequent jump ball, and Seattle’s Nneka Ogwumike hit one of two free throws with 2.6 seconds to play to seal the win.

Clark shot 6-of-16 from the field (37.5%), including 2-of-8 (25%) from 3.

It was another frustrating loss for the Fever, but Clark played decently and, perhaps most importantly, took care of the ball, totaling just three turnovers (though the final one was given to her after Indiana lost the jump ball with 2.8 seconds to play, it was not her fault).

Seattle guard Jewell Loyd was the game’s high scorer, finishing with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How many points did Caitlin Clark score? Fever-Storm stats