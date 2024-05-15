Caitlin Clark makes her Indiana Fever home debut Thursday. Here's how much tickets cost.

College basketball phenom Caitlin Clark is now playing for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA, and while her stardom has driven increased ticket sales, a good amount of tickets remain available ahead of her professional home debut.

SeatGeek, StubHub and Ticketmaster all have tickets available for Clark's first home game Thursday when the Fever play New York Liberty. The cheapest tickets cost around $5 to $7 and the highest are between $1,000 and $1,500, according to the secondary sites.

The more expensive seats are closer to the court, including an available one costing $1,525 on Ticketmaster, while the cheaper tickets are up higher in the stands.

The Fever's home venue is Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which has a capacity of 18,000 people. Gainbridge Fieldhouse is also the home arena for the Indiana Pacers of the NBA.

Indiana Fever has most expensive WNBA regular season games

Although ticket prices for the home opener against All-Star Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty remain reasonable, fans may still need to watch which contests they plan on attending because all of the WNBA’s top 10 most expensive regular season games this year belong to the Indiana Fever, Forbes reported, citing secondary ticket data.

The Fever's July 14 game against the Minnesota Lynx is the most expensive WNBA game on the secondary market with a median ticket price of $615, according to Forbes, which cited data from ticket site Gametime. The Fever's away game against the Chicago Sky, which drafted fellow NCAA Women's College Basketball standouts Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, came in second with a median ticket price of $600, the outlet said.

While at Iowa, someone bought a $6,489 ticket to see Clark play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for her final regular season game.

WNBA teams moved venues in anticipation of Caitlin Clark's arrival

Before Clark even stepped on a professional court, teams scheduled to play the 22-year-old moved venues to accommodate more fans. The Las Vegas Aces, who are the reigning WNBA champions, announced on April 5 that the team is moving their July 2 game against the Indiana Fever from Michelob Ultra Arena (capacity: 12,000) to T-Mobile Arena (capacity: 20,000).

The Washington Mystics announced on April 18 that unprecedented demand for the game against Clark and the Fever on June 7 prompted them to move the contest from Entertainment & Sports Arena to Capital One Arena. Entertainment & Sports Arena's capacity is 4,200, while Capitol One Arena's capacity is nearly four times greater at 20,356.

Since Clark went pro, WNBA sales are up 93% compared to last season, Axios reported, citing StubHub analysis. The Fever is the league's top trending team with ticket sales increasing 13 times higher than in 2023, according to the outlet.

How did Caitlin Clark do during her WNBA debut?

In her WNBA regular season debut Tuesday, Clark scored a team-high 20 points in a losing effort against the Connecticut Sun with the game ending at 92-71. The Fever played the Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut.

Although Clark scored more points than her fellow team members, she committed 10 turnovers and spoke to what made the night difficult.

“Definitely the physicality, but I think also, just like some uncharacteristic stuff — I pick up the ball and travel, I dribble off my foot, I pass it on the inbound and turn it over,” Clark said per the IndyStar, part of the USA TODAY Network. “So just a few things that are just you know, you have to be crisper. Those are situations where you're just giving the other team the ball.”

How to watch Caitlin Clark's home debut

Fans can tune into Clark's home debut by streaming the game on Amazon Prime Video when it tips off at 7 p.m. ET. It will also air on local channels WWOR and WTHR-13.

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza/ USA TODAY, Chloe Peterson/ Indianapolis Star

