Caitlin Clark invited to U.S. national team training camp during Final Four

Clark may not be able to attend if Iowa reaches the Final Four

Caitlin Clark was one of 14 players named to the USA Basketball women's national team training camp roster. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

One day after receiving a $5 million offer to play in the BIG3 basketball league, Caitlin Clark was named to the USA Basketball women’s national team training camp roster.

Clark was one of 14 players named to the roster of potential Olympians. A training camp will take place from April 3-5 in Cleveland.

Those dates are notable as the NCAA women's Final Four is scheduled for April 5-7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. USA Basketball said in its release that Clark's attendance at the camp is contingent on how the Iowa Hawkeyes progress through the NCAA women's tournament.

Clark, who is expected to be the No. 1 draft pick in the WNBA Draft on April 15 by the Indiana Fever, is set to help Iowa resume its quest for a national championship in the Sweet 16 against Colorado on Saturday.

Clark, 22, has not represented the USA at the senior level. She has won three gold medals on junior squads, including the 2021 U19 national team. Her lack of experience with the senior team is significant. As NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi posted on X Thursday, "No woman has made the Olympic team without senior national team experience in at least 32 years."

USA Basketball women's Olympic camp roster

Ariel Atkins

Shakira Austin

Aliyah Boston

Caitlin Clark

Chelsea Gray

Brittney Griner

Rhyne Howard

Sabrina Ionescu

Jewell Loyd

Kelsey Plum

Breanna Stewart

Diana Taurasi

A'ja Wilson

Jackie Young

The U.S. women are seeking their eighth straight Olympic gold medal when the 5-on-5 tournament gets under way on July 28 from Paris.