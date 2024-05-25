Caitlin Clark faces defending WNBA champs: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces

Bring on the two-time defending WNBA champions.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are headed to Sin City to play the star-studded Las Vegas Aces for the first time this season. Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 9 p.m. ET Saturday night.

The game wraps up the Fever's three-game West Coast trip that began with a loss against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday followed by their first win of the season against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday. Clark will also reunite Saturday with former Iowa teammate Kate Martin, who was a second-round pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Here's what to know for the Fever vs. Aces matchup on Saturday night:

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrates a late 3-pointer that helped seal the win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

When is Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game?

Date: Saturday, May 25

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Fever vs. Aces will tip off at approximately 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and the Fever vs. Aces

Broadcast: NBA TV

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

Saturday's game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV and on local channels in the Las Vegas area. The game can also be live streamed via the WNBA League Pass. Fans can get the WNBA League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

Caitlin Clark stats last game

Clark waited until the final minutes of the game to deliver her first signature moment in her WNBA career. After not making a 3-pointer in the first three quarters, she drilled a deep shot with under three minutes to go and then hit one from way downtown in the final minute to seal a 78-73 win over the Sparks.

She finished with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting, but she made an impact dishing the ball out and crashing the boards. She had a game-high eight assists and 10 rebounds, marking her first double-double in the WNBA.

