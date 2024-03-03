Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record: Iowa star makes history in clash with Ohio State

Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record
Clark was awarded the free throws after officials called a dead-ball technical foul on Ohio State's Cotie McMahon for arguing a call with 0.3 seconds remaining in the second quarter. She hit the first to reach 17 points and tie Maravich. She then hit her second to pass Maravich and extend Iowa's lead to 47-39 at halftime.