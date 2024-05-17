Caitlin Clark billboard magnifies WNBA, Indiana Fever rookie's larger-than-life presence

Caitlin Clark has taken the Indiana Fever, the city of Indianapolis and the WNBA by storm since leaving behind the Iowa Hawkeyes and the NCAA to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Clark's collegiate accolades are among the many reasons fans are in awe of her presence and the excitement that sits behind every game.

In fact, she has made such an impact that a giant-sized Gatorade billboard featuring Clark has been established in downtown Indianapolis.

Here's what you need to know:

Is there a billboard of WNBA's Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in downtown Indianapolis?

Yes. A Gatorade billboard of Caitlin Clark is located in downtown Indianapolis.

Where is the Caitlin Clark billboard located in Indianapolis?

The Caitlin Clark billboard is at the downtown Hyatt Regency Indianapolis located at 1 S. Capitol Ave..

How many points did Caitlin Clark score last night?

Clark was only 2-of-8 from the field en route to 9 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in the Indiana Fever's home-opening loss to the New York Liberty on Thursday night.

Caitlin Clark WNBA stats with Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever are off to a 0-2 start to the season. Here's a look at Clark's average stats per game so far this year:

Points per game: 14.5

Rebounds per game: 3.5

Assists per game: 4.5

Steals per game: 1.0

Blocks per game: 0.5

