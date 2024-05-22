Caitlin Clark back in action: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm on Wednesday

Caitlin Clark is already set to play in the fifth game of her rookie season with the Indiana Fever.

And, already, she's nursing an ankle injury that may keep her limited Wednesday when the Fever travel to face the Seattle Storm. The game will take place at Climate Pledge Arena in northwest Seattle.

The Fever (0-4) nearly pulled out their first victory Monday night in a tough loss against the Connecticut Sun (3-0), a game in which Clark rolled her ankle while on defense late in the first half. She would get treatment and return to action in the second half.

After the game, Clark said "I'll be good," when asked about her availability moving forward.

Here's everything you need to know about Caitlin Clark and the Fever playing the Storm Wednesday night:

When is Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm?

Date: Wednesday, May 22

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will play against the Seattle Storm (1-3) at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and the Fever vs. Storm

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

The Fever game against the Storm will only be broadcast locally in the greater Seattle area. Fans can stream the game on WNBA League Pass. Fans can get League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

Caitlin Clark stats last game

The Fever remained winless Monday in a hard-fought game against the Connecticut Sun. Indiana lost, 88-84, though the Fever held a lead midway through the fourth quarter, and even tied the game at 84 with 30 seconds to play. Clark scored 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

She made all four of her free throw attempts and added five assists, three rebounds and committed five turnovers. She also was called for five fouls. Clark rolled her ankle in the first half and eventually went into the locker room for treatment. She returned to the game and made some key shots down the stretch.

