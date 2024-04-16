Caitlin Clark’s $76,535 Starting WNBA Salary Sparked A Ton Of Conversation, Plus More Reactions To This Year’s Draft
On Monday night, the WNBA held its annual draft, this year at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn. It was a highly anticipated event, just weeks after the NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship. According to Nielsen ratings, the championship game was the most-viewed women's college basketball game ever and the most-viewed basketball game since 2019.
The Iowa Hawkeyes, led by guard Caitlin Clark, took on the South Carolina Gamecocks, featuring star center Kamilla Cardoso.
The Gamecocks beats the Hawkeyes 87–75.
The championship game followed several notable matches in this year's tournament, including Iowa vs. Louisiana State University and their powerhouse forward Angel Reese in the Elite Eight.
Caitlin, Kamilla, Angel, and several other high-profile athletes were all in attendance and drafted Monday night, making for a lively ceremony.
The Indiana Fever selected Caitlin as the overall first draft pick.
The internet had so many enthusiastic and supportive reactions to the drafted athletes:
Paige Bueckers looking like one of those proud parents seeing their child get drafted pic.twitter.com/bsW8k0Gx2G
— Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 16, 2024
It’s super emotional to see these WNBA draftees no longer have to wear business casual clothing at the draft🥹
— Sydney Colson (@SydJColson) April 16, 2024
Welcome to Chicago @Kamillascsilva !!!I’m so excited to get after it this season. Bring the red bundles and wings & I got the rest! 😂🫶🏽🔥 https://t.co/wStsZvELAT
— Isabelle Harrison (@OMG_itsizzyb) April 16, 2024
Welcome! 🤍 https://t.co/FiE1P1d8pJ
— Michaela Onyenwere (@monyenwere_) April 16, 2024
Welcome @Reese10Angel Free 🌭s on the house as long as you’re on the @chicagosky https://t.co/Kw2QDTpIVQ
— The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) April 16, 2024
Erica Wheeler, Maya Caldwell and Lexie Hull react to Caitlin Clark being selected No. 1 overall at our WNBA Draft Party 🥳they had those @CaitlinClark22 jerseys ready 😂 pic.twitter.com/yoShRe1q8C
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 16, 2024
Iowa guard Kate Martin said she came to the WNBA draft to support Caitlin Clark but was hoping to get her name called. She ended up getting drafted by the Aces 😱What a moment ❤️(via @AliyahFun) pic.twitter.com/AHzxm69MLN
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2024
How quickly the WNBA draftees have to transition from the NCAA tournament to WNBA training camp pic.twitter.com/lQLmQLd3oL
— Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) April 15, 2024
A bunch of celebs even voiced their support:
The foundation is set. Welcome Kamilla Cardoso x Angel Reese @chicagosky @WNBA
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 16, 2024
T Spoon + Kamilla Cardoso … this is such a great pick for Chicago. Tremendous fit.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 16, 2024
The fact that the #WNBADraft is trending right now!!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CefPJuPWjT
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 15, 2024
However, the draft also sparked a discussion about WNBA salaries for the top draftees. According to the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement, the first four draft picks will receive a $338,056 four-year contract, broken down to $76,535 in 2024, $78,066 in 2025, $85,873 in 2026, and an optional base of $97,582 in 2027.
It's important to note that WNBA athletes can make money in endorsement deals. In fact, Caitlin has already partnered with brands like Nike, State Farm, and Gatorade. Similarly, Angel has worked with brands like Reebok, Goldman Sachs, Coach, and Amazon. Some WNBA athletes also play abroad in the off-season where they receive additional compensation.
Here's what several people, including NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, had to say about WNBA salaries:
These ladies deserve so much more… Praying for the day 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 l https://t.co/mIZmaXwPVi
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 16, 2024
I’m already annoyed by this conversation because for years, WNBA players have fought for more money. And when they were outspoken, so many of y’all told them to shut up or reminded them how they had no value The NBA has had 50+ years of investment, media coverage, etc. After 27… https://t.co/ysGqkEPcNf
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 16, 2024
On this salary Caitlin Clark would qualify for low income housing in San Francisco https://t.co/ZbOkPp4xBc
— Liam Dillon (@dillonliam) April 16, 2024
"These women have been underpaid now, for several decades. ... for a generation, people have ignored the WNBA."@cbrennansports says the "nation is going to wake up" as WNBA draft top-pick Caitlin Clark's salary sparks a national conversation. pic.twitter.com/ZhDRoNQxcB
— ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) April 16, 2024
19. Finally, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager weighed in too:
University of Iowa star Caitlin Clark set to make $338,000 on a four-year rookie WNBA deal, compared to $55 million for the No. 1 pick in last year's NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/hYo6lh4GKX
— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) April 16, 2024
