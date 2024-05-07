Caitlin Clark to make 1st SoCal WNBA appearance

WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark will make her first appearance in the Southland, when the Indiana Fever rolls into town against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 24 at Crypto.com Arena.

This is a change from the Walter Pyramid at Cal State Long Beach, where the Sparks will play some of their home games.

Clark will face the No. 2 overall WNBA draft pick Cameron Brink and a rebuilding Sparks team looking to make their first postseason appearance since 2021.

Clark, the No. 1 pick, scored 21 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals in her preseason debut against the Dallas Wings in front of a soldout crowd.

Since being drafted, she shattered WNBA jersey sales, with her No. 22 jersey selling out within two hours, breaking a record for the most number of jerseys sold during a draft night for any player of any sport. She’s also doubled ticket sales and has become the face of the league with fans anticipating her regular season debut in a week.

With Clark, the Fever are looking for their first playoff appearance since 2016. Their only WNBA title win was over a decade ago, in 2012. The team will open their season against the Connecticut Sun on May 14.

The NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer enters the league after breaking records during her time at the University of Iowa. She’s regarded as one of the best collegiate athletes of all time.

Single-game tickets for the Sparks’ matchup against the Fever will go on sale to the general public on May 9th at 8:00 a.m. PST.

