Cade Tyson set to visit UNC basketball program this weekend

The UNC basketball program showed interest in Belmont forward Cade Tyson recently and things have moved forward to the point where the talented player will now take a visit to Chapel Hill.

Per Inside Carolina, Tyson will be on North Carolina’s campus this weekend for his official visit as his new recruitment in the transfer portal continues on.

Tyson has heard from a number of programs but right away, the Tar Heels emerged as one of the favorites in his recruitment. The forward is one of the best perimeter shooters in the portal and would be a big get for the Tar Heels as they lose two starters and potentially four pending decisions on Harrison Ingram and RJ Davis.

The 6-foot-7 forward enjoyed a breakout season for Belmont last season, averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the three-point line. As a freshman in 2022-23, he averaged 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47 percent from the three-point line.

This will be the first visit for the UNC basketball program in the transfer portal so far this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire