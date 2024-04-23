Read the full story on Backfire News

This C7 Corvette Hits 200 MPH In 3.5 Seconds

We absolutely love performance cars, but even better is when someone takes a fast car from the factory and pours a ridiculous amount of time, money, and effort into building something that’s on the next level. That’s exactly what this C7 Corvette is all about.

Of course, this is no street car but instead is a purpose-built drag racer. But the ability for the ‘Vette to hit 200 mph in just 3.5 seconds, faster than most cars can reach 60 mph, is nothing short of impressive.

Image via Ridiculous Rides/YouTube

The 526ci V8 with a massive twin-screw supercharged mounted up top whips out a monstrous 3,800-horsepower, so it’s nothing like your neighbor’s sports car. Many would argue it’s essentially not a C7 Corvette in any meaningful way at this point, which we think is a legitimate argument. Now someone tell NASCAR this.

As you might imagine, the owner of this drag racing Corvette says it’s won many races and set records at different drag strips. It became so brutal that the car got booted from its class and so is now competing at a much more difficult level. But the owner says it’s still won a competition and we expect many more victories are to come.

Technically, this car is owned by a father and son who run a salvage yard in Baltimore. The father says he didn’t really know much about drag racing but wanted to get involved in the sport. He made plenty of mistakes, learned from them, and passed knowledge down to his son, who’s now one of the guys to beat.

And the father is still racing, so the two compete against each other, although we’re sure it’s in a loving way.

We love seeing families bond through motorsports or even just wrenching in the garage on the weekends. It’s even better when they build something so incredible it might inspire others to jump in as well.

Images via Ridiculous Rides/YouTube