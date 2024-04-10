The C.L. Brown Show: Breaking down John Calipari leaving Kentucky basketball for Arkansas

The C.L. Brown Show Podcast

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features an all-star trio to discuss the biggest news from the final weekend of college basketball: John Calipari's decision to leave Kentucky for Arkansas.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde admits being surprised by the move and discusses why Calipari cut and ran instead of staying to fix what he broke.

Legendary basketball scribe Dick "Hoops" Weiss explains why Calipari needed a fresh start after his recent postseason failures, and why UK has to make a resourceful hire.

Kentucky no longer has its pick of any coach it desires like it could have years ago, as ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello details.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Pat Forde, panel on John Calipari to Arkansas from Kentucky basketball