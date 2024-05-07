C.J. Stroud living the offseason life during Asia tour with Micah Parsons

C.J. Stroud picked up in Houston where he left on in Atlanta; thriving under pressure. In the process, he became the solution to the Texans’ losing ways in 2023.

Stroud, the Texans’ franchise quarterback, became an overnight sensation in the NFL after being selected No. 2 overall last April. He guided the Texans to a 10-7 AFC South division title and the first playoff win in four years. The former Ohio State star also became the first Texans player to win Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for over 4,000 yards.

Now, he’s enjoying life away from the field while expanding the game outside the United States.

Stroud and Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons have been on an offseason tour throughout Asia, taking part in helping kids learn about football and the NFL. But while serving as ambassadors in football last month in Beijing, they’ve also enjoyed a well-earned vacation before having home for practice.

Micah Parsons went 1v1 with a sumo wrestler 😳 This Tokyo trip is WILD. pic.twitter.com/Fl2hkCHW9g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2024

The Texas duo threw out a first pitch at the Tokyo Dome last weekend during their stay in Japan. They also donned a Mawashi while taking sumo from professional wrestlers in the ring.

Micah Parsons and C.J. Stroud throwing the first pitch in Tokyo …the debate at the end 😂 (via @TokyoGiants) pic.twitter.com/Xg7ChgkTlZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2024

Parsons, known for his violent hand usage and ability to pressure the quarterback, looked better than Stroud in the ring but was no match for the massive mountain known for his ability to take down men his size. A full video is expected to be released by Bleacher Report soon, so perhaps fans will see if Stroud was a match for a smaller opponent.

Before departing Beijing, Stroud and Parsons also visited the Great Wall of China. Parsons posted a photo with fans to his Instagram. Stroud posted a photo of him working drills with a handful of locals in Shanghai.

Dallas and Houston have been a rivalry waiting to ignite for years. The Lone Star Showdown carries weight in other sports, but it’s never hit its peak at the NFL level despite the love of football in the state.

The Texans, a favorite to win the AFC crown this season, travel to Arlington to take on the Cowboys in 2024. Stroud and Parsons’ friendship will be one of the major storylines to follow, and will the battle between the Diggs brothers, Stefon and Trevon, after Houston’s trade for the Pro Bowl receiver.

Could this be a potential Super Bowl matchup? Time will tell, but Stroud will have several months to reminisce on his trip with Parsons before the two do battle. The second-year quarterback is expected to return home soon in preparation for mandatory minicamp beginning on June 4.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire