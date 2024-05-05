J.J. Watt impresses with former teammates at annual charity softball game

J.J. Watt might be retired, but he still has the power to punish quarterbacks for a sack.

These days, however, he’s too busy sending softballs over the fence at Constellation Field.

Watt won MVP of the annual J.J. Watt Charity Classic event in Sugar Land as the Legends secured a 14-1 victory over the current Texans players. Watt, Houston’s all-time leader in sacks (101) headlined the Legends’ squad along with current coach DeMeco Ryans, Fall of fame receiver Andre Johnson, Brian Cushing, Shane Lechler, Johnathan Joseph, Kareem Jackson, T.J. Yates, Glover Quin and Antonio Smith.

Retired #Texans NFL Defensive Player of the Year defensive end J.J. Watt @JJWatt at his charity softball game is confident in defending AFC South champs outlook 'It's incredible. It's very special. I think people want to play for DeMeco Ryans. Houston is a destination' @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/bCVh7QTe5P — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 4, 2024

The game, which was a public event for fans to attend, raised $7 million for middle school athletic programs across 40 states through the J.J. Watt Foundation.

“When we started this back when I was in college, the whole reason was because I saw that not everybody had the same opportunities,” Watt told reporters pregame. “I don’t think that’s fair for middle school kids to be punished because adults can’t afford things. I’m really fortunate that we have so many people that share the same feelings and are willing to come out and support and donate.”

🥎 2024 Charity Classic 🥎 pic.twitter.com/bEx9jrGZtl — JJ Watt Foundation (@WattFoundation) May 5, 2024

Watt started the event back in 2013, but put it on hiatus for four years back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After being released, Watt joined the Cardinals for two seasons, pushing the event further down the line.

Before being inducted into the Texans’ Hall of Fame last October, Watt announced the game would be coming back with the same flare and rules, including the pregame home run derby. Former punter Shane Lechler claimed the long ball title over Case Keenum with a last-second home run.

Watt’s son, Koa, was supposed to throw out the first pitch. Perhaps a tad flustered having to impress a sold-out crowd, Koa instead opted to clutch onto Dad’s shoulders with his back toward the crowd while the three-time Defensive Player of the Year tossed the ball toward home plate.

“Someday, I’ll be able to show him the footage and be able to tell him how special this all was and what we’ve built down here,” Watt said postgame. “And hopefully teach him, so he can one day do something special like that.”

Multiple current Texans attended the event, including newly acquired receiver Stefon Diggs. Katy native and defensive end Danielle Hunter, who signed a two-year, $51 million contract this offseason, also participated along with Nico Collins, Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Dalton Schultz, Jalen Pitre and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr.

C.J. Stroud, who was initially scheduled to participate, did not attend as he’s on a tour through Asia, hosting youth football clinics with Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons.

Tank Dell, Hosuton’s breakout rookie receiver last season, also did not attend. Dell was the victim of a shooting last week as a bystander during an altercation at a bar in Florida. He was released from a hospital on Saturday after being treated for a minor wound and is expected to make a full recovery.

Houston is hoping its winning ways continue entering Year 2 under Stroud and Ryans. Watt, who was there for the first of three losing seasons in 2020, said he’s seen the changes that make the Texans feel like a legit contender.

“You look at where this franchise was two years ago to where it is today, it’s a credit to everybody in the organization for building something special,” Watt said. “DeMeco is a massive part of that. I think players want to come play for DeMeco Ryans. Houston is a destination. It’s really fun to watch as a former player.”

