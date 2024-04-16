Who is new BYU basketball coach Kevin Young?
BYU has officially hired Kevin Young as its 20th head basketball coach in program history.
The current Phoenix Suns associate head coach will replace Mark Pope, who left Provo after five seasons to take over at Kentucky.
Who is Kevin Young?
Born Nov. 17, 1981 in Salt Lake City.
Played college basketball at Middle Georgia and Clayton State.
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Married BYU graduate Melissa Bailey in the Salt Lake Temple in 2011.
Father of two sons and a daughter.
Where has Kevin Young coached?
Began his coaching career in Ireland’s Superleague in 2006.
Spent time on the staffs at both UVU (2007-08) and Oxford College (2008-09).
Coached in the NBA G-League from 2010-16 for the Utah Flash, Iowa Energy and Delaware 87ers as both an assistant and head coach.
Got his first NBA opportunity in 2016 with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Where has Kevin Young coached in the NBA?
Spent 2016-20 as an assistant with the 76ers, coaching stars such as Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler while making three playoff appearances.
Joined the Phoenix Suns staff in 2020, reaching the 2021 NBA Finals with the team and coaching Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and others during his time with the team.
Earned a five-year, $10 million extension with the Suns in 2023 to become the NBA’s highest paid assistant coach.
Has interviewed for head coaching openings with the Suns, 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.
What are the details of Kevin Young’s hiring at BYU?
Will reportedly be given a seven-year, $30 million contract from BYU.
Was reportedly the only coach formally interviewed by BYU.
Will remain with Phoenix through the NBA playoffs but will begin recruiting efforts at BYU along with putting together a coaching staff.
What BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said about Kevin Young
“Kevin is someone we have had our eye on for a while. He has risen to the top of NBA assistant coaching ranks. He has been a lead candidate for NBA head coaching jobs and has been instrumental in developing top-level NBA talent. Kevin will bring a new perspective, with an extensive NBA background to our program. He is a phenomenal fit at BYU.”