Buzz Williams speaks ahead of Texas A&M’s home finale vs. Mississippi State

Last Saturday, Texas A&M finally ended its miserable five-game losing streak, defeating Georgia on the road 70-56 behind veteran guard Tyrece Radford’s double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds), as head coach Buzz Williams’ squad finally looked like themselves.

Ahead of Wednesday’s regular season home finale vs. Mississippi State, Williams spoke to the local media to preview the matchup, heaping praise on transfer guard Jace Carter’s continued toughness through adversity. In contrast, start guard Wade Taylor, who scored a season-low 4 points against the Bulldogs, looks to get right in the final two games before the SEC Tournament.

Wednesday night will also be senior night for several starters, including Radford and forward Andersson Garcia. Garcia’s NBA potential has skyrocketed after he put together one of the better rebounding seasons in program history.

When TexAgs columnist Olin Buchanan asked if the team felt “rejuvenated” after the victory, Williams felt that “relieved” was a more accurate emotion.

“I think relieved. I thought we played with alot of good fight on Wednesday against a really good team, and I thought we had that same togetherness and connectiveness on Saturday. We were much better defensively, that helped us; they only shot six free throws, defended without fouling an kept the ball in front of us.”

Williams continued to elaborate on the team’s improvement at the free throw line and the things they do well: rebounding and driving toward the basket. Whether the Aggies still have a legitimate chance to make the NCAA Tournament if the wins continue to stack up to end the year starts with getting the job done against the Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

NOTE: Buzz Williams also noted that senior forward Henry Coleman III, who missed last Saturday’s, will be unavailable on Wednesday.

