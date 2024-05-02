Buxton to have MRI; Baldelli won't speculate about extent of knee issue

CHICAGO – After the Twins welcomed Carlos Correa and Jhoan Duran back from the injured list on consecutive days, they lost Byron Buxton from Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox because of right knee soreness.

Buxton is expected to undergo a magnetic resonance imaging exam after the Twins return to Minneapolis, but manager Rocco Baldelli didn't want to speculate on the severity of the injury.

"He was his normal self this morning, so it was something that came up during the game," Baldelli said. "Besides that, though, he's been good. He's got all his work in, and he's been ready to play."

Buxton, who declined to speak following the game, attempted to steal second base on three straight full-count pitches to Trevor Larnach in the second inning. He was thrown out after Larnach struck out, slowing to a jog before reaching second base. Buxton gingerly walked off the field, and he did not return.

"We're going to get some imaging done just so we know what we're dealing with and we're going to start there," Baldelli said. "I really don't have much more to add. ... He's been playing a good amount up until this point. We just played 13 [games] in a row. We're going to take advantage of [Thursday's] off day, get some rest, assess where we're at physically and we'll know probably more Friday."

Buxton, used exclusively as a designated hitter last year, probably surpassed expectations with how much he played during the first month of the season. He played in 28 of the club's first 30 games with 20 starts in center field. Last October, he underwent a procedure to excise the plica in his right knee.

He was walking around the clubhouse after Wednesday's game, which teammates hoped was good news.

"I've talked to him," Ryan Jeffers said. "He's in good spirits. There is not much to say about that. I don't know much about what [the injury] is, but he had some uplifting words, and he was in seemingly good spirits. Let's take that as a good sign."

Plouffe calls his shot ... again

In a bit of déjà vu, Alex Kirilloff was chatting with former Twins infielder Trevor Plouffe, who worked as a Bally Sports North analyst during the road trip, when they looked at the clock in the clubhouse Wednesday and saw 11:11.

It happened last year before a game in Oakland. Plouffe told Kirilloff he used his 11:11 wish on him to hit a homer. When Kirilloff homered during the game, he pointed at Plouffe before crossing home plate.

In the fifth inning Wednesday, Kirilloff drilled his second home run of the season.

"We looked at the clock and same thing, 11:11. We kind of looked at each other, and he was like, 'All right, here we go,'" said Kirilloff, who again pointed at Plouffe in the broadcast booth. "That was fun."

Those two games are the only times Plouffe predicted a homer for Kirilloff.

"We've got a good thing going," Kirilloff said. "I don't know if we can do it every day."

Etc.

• Brock Stewart surrendered a homer to White Sox catcher Korey Lee in the seventh inning Wednesday, ending his 25-inning scoreless streak, which was the longest active streak in the majors, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

• White Sox catching coach Drew Butera, who spent four seasons playing with the Twins from 2010-13, was ejected by home-plate umpire James Hoye in the first inning Wednesday for arguing balls and strikes.

• The Twins selected the contract of Caleb Boushley before Wednesday's game, adding the righthander to their bullpen. Kody Funderburk was optioned to Class AAA. Boushley was 3-1 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts for the St. Paul Saints with 30 strikeouts and four walks in 27 innings.

• Austin Martin had two doubles and the Saints scored six runs in the fourth inning to defeat the Louisville Bats 8-5 at home. Michael Helman and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. both had two RBI.