Burnley vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Already-relegated Burnley host Nottingham Forest on Championship Sunday with Forest basically safe from relegation barring an incredible set of events.

WATCH BURNLEY v NOTTINGHAM FOREST LIVE

Burnley would have to beat Nottingham Forest and Luton would have to beat Fulham on the final day with a swing of 12 goals in order for Forest to go down and Luton to stay up. That probably isn't going to happen. Burnley are already down and although Vincent Kompany's side have given it a good go late on in the campaign, it took them too long to get acclimatized to life back in the Premier League. Big defensive mistakes have cost them dear all season and their 2-1 defeat at Tottenham last weekend sealed their fate with a second relegation in three seasons confirmed. Still, Burnley look set to be one of the favorites to get promoted back to the Premier League next season and they have learned plenty of valuable lessons this campaign.

Forest lost 3-2 at home to Chelsea last Saturday after leading 2-1 late on but Nuno Espirito Santo's side knew they were basically already safe from relegation just before that game as Luton had lost at West Ham. Given their four-point deduction for breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSRs), just about staying up will be a huge relief for Forest. If they grab at least a point at Burnley on the final day they know they are safe and in reality the chances of them losing heavily and Luton beating Fulham heavily to swing the goal difference by 12 is not going to happen. Forest will already be planning for next season in the Premier League hoping they can avoid a third-straight relegation scrap.

How to watch Burnley vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Sunday (May 19)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Burnley focus, team news

The Clarets have really missed exciting young winger Luca Koleosho over the last few months and they just haven't had enough spark in attack all season long. Muric has made some big saves in goal after coming in for Trafford in recent weeks but both goalkeepers have made huge mistakes which cost Burnley dear.

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Aaron Ramsey (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Ameen Al-Dakhil (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Luca Koleosho (knee)

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

Nuno Espirito Santo finally has all of his attacking players fit and he has a lot of options to choose from. Hudson-Odoi, Elanga and Wood have been excellent in recent weeks, while Morgan Gibbs-White is a big reason why Forest are staying up as he's taken his game to the next level. Awoniyi could start this game as he is back from injury.

OUT: Neco Williams (thigh)