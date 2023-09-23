Burnley vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Jonny Evans goal ruled out by VAR

Both sides had chances in the opening 15 minutes (AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag are under pressure as they head to Burnley looking to end a run of three defeats in a row in Saturday night’s Premier League action.

United were beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich on Wednesday night as Ten Hag’s defensive problems continued in the club’s Champions League opener. Ten Hag’s side have now conceded at least two goals in five consecutive games, following back-to-back Premier League defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Burnley and manager Vincent Kompany will now look to pile on the misery at Turf Moor after picking up their first Premier League point in a 1-1 draw at Forest on Monday night. Follow live updates as Manchester United travel to Burnley in the Premier League and get all the latest match odds and tips here.

Burnley FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:35 , Sonia Twigg

35’ Burnley have had the youngest average starting XI in the Premier League this season, with an average of 24 years, but they have held their own against United.

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:33 , Sonia Twigg

33’ Burnley have another chance with a short corner, fizzed in by Tresor and headed behind by a United defender.

Burnley have continued to push and look dangerous.

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:31 , Sonia Twigg

30’ Yet another foul given away by Manchester United, but this one is in Burnley’s half.

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:30 , Sonia Twigg

29’ After that decision by VAR, the Burnley supporters are cheering everything from their side and the atmosphere has just stepped up a notch or two.

GOAL DISALLOWED! Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:28 , Sonia Twigg

27’ That has been disallowed, and the score remains 0-0. It was a fairly straightforward decision, with Trafford definitely impeded as the header came in from Evans.

VAR goal check: Burnley 0-1 Manchester United

20:27 , Sonia Twigg

26’ There is a debate over whether Trafford is being impeded by a Manchester United player standing right in front of him, the referee has gone over to the monitor...

GOAL! Jonny Evans scores. Burnley 0-1 Manchester United

20:26 , Sonia Twigg

26’ Jonny Evans has headed United into the lead, he was completely unmarked there, but has got his return to the side off to a flyer.

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:25 , Sonia Twigg

24’ The stats make a bit of a bleak reading for those supporting the Manchester side, Burnley have 135 completed passes to United’s 75.

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:23 , Sonia Twigg

23’ When United have managed to get forward, they have committed in numbers, with Burnley looking to hit them back quickly and exploit the gaps.

But unfortunately for the home side, United just have a little bit more pace.

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:22 , Sonia Twigg

22’ Just a small tactical change by Kompany, with Tresor and Koleosho swapping wings.

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:20 , Sonia Twigg

20’ That substitution has now happened

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:19 , Sonia Twigg

18’ Burnley could be about to make a very early subsitution, inside the first 20 minutes with Tresor preparing to come on for Gudmundsson, who has been struggling a little bit so far.

Post! Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:18 , Sonia Twigg

17’ Burnley will be disappointed not to be in the lead there!

It was a lovely move, and they have grown into this game so far.

Koleosho was free in the box and just tried to pick out the far post, but the ball rebounded back off the post and United had a stroke of luck.

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:16 , Sonia Twigg

15’ It looks like both sides are trying to open up space and break quickly.

But worryingly for Manchester United they have started to give away slightly cynical fouls inside their own half, with Burnley players getting away from them a bit too easily.

Yellow card! Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:14 , Sonia Twigg

13’ At times it looks like Burnley are playing a slightly dangerous game trying to play the ball out from the box, but it has worked so far.

They attack, and win a free kick on the left hand side, with Dalot forced into making a foul on Koleosho and he receives a yellow card.

Save! Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:12 , Sonia Twigg

9’ Onana is called into action for the first time in the match to make a save from the header!

The ball came down the right and Amdouni heads the ball into the ground and goalwards but the Manchester United goalkeeper was there.

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:10 , Sonia Twigg

9’ Other than that one quick break by Manchester United, this game is far from what you would call fast paced.

Burnley have done a lot of just playing the ball around inside their half under little pressure.

Save! Burnley 0-0 Manchester United.

20:08 , Sonia Twigg

7’ Manchester United win the ball in midfield and drive through straight away, the tempo just increased rapidly and Rashford was able to take a shot, but Trafford was able to palm the ball away and keep the scores level.

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:06 , Sonia Twigg

6’ Erik ten Hag just looking on in a black coat there - perhaps symbolising all the problems surrounding the club at the moment, both on and off the field.

Burnley have yet to test the slightly makeshift Manchester United backline with Evans in the centre of defence.

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:04 , Sonia Twigg

4’ Burnley are just sitting off Manchester United when they have the ball, but the visitors are struggling to get the ball up-field, and have slightly relied on a long long kick from Onana to drive the attack.

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:03 , Sonia Twigg

2’ Burnley are just being forced backward and there’s a lot of early energy from Manchester United who are playing in all white

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:02 , Sonia Twigg

1’ Rashford has already had a chance to cross, he fires it into the side netting but it’s an early warning for Burnley.

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

20:00 , Sonia Twigg

1’ Burnley get the game underway

Burnley v Manchester United

19:58 , Sonia Twigg

Just a quick reminder of the team news:

Burnley have already used 23 players in the Premier League this season, but have just the one enforced change, while Manchester United’s have been big discussion points.

Fernandes captain, while Jonny Evans makes his first Premier League start for the club since 2015.

Burnley v Manchester United

19:55 , Sonia Twigg

The players are going to come out to a light show as the flood lights and other lights around the stadium flicker on and off to build the atmosphere for the late Saturday night match.

Burnley v Manchester United

19:50 , Sonia Twigg

Just 10 minutes to go until kick off now at Turf Moor for today’s later Premier League kick off, the stands are almost full, the players are about to enter the tunnel. It will all kick off soon

Burnley v Manchester United

19:45 , Sonia Twigg

Bruno Fernandes threw his support behind Andre Onana and told the devastated Manchester United goalkeeper to stop blaming himself for the Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich.

Having been beaten in three of their first five matches for the first time in the Premier League era, the Red Devils’ return to European football’s top table ended in a 4-3 loss on Wednesday night. Erik ten Hag’s men started the Group A opener surprisingly well at the Allianz Arena, only for summer signing Onana to somehow let a low Leroy Sane shot squirm home.

Bruno Fernandes tells Andre Onana to stop blaming himself for Man Utd defeat

Burnley v Manchester United

19:30 , Sonia Twigg

Erik Ten Hag insists Manchester United are fighting together to try to turn their season around.

The Red Devils have lost four of their first six matches, with Wednesday’s 4-3 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League following a 3-1 reversal against Brighton, leaving Ten Hag embattled little over a month into the new campaign.

The Dutchman said: “It’s my second year. I know it’s not always only going up, you will have your gaps and you get stronger from it as long as you stay together, and that’s what we’re doing.

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United players are fighting together to improve form

Burnley v Manchester United

19:16 , Sonia Twigg

Burnley v Manchester United

19:15 , Sonia Twigg

The task for every subsequent Manchester United manager has been to emulate Sir Alex Ferguson. Erik ten Hag did it twice in a night. Neither was cause for celebration. When Serge Gnabry scored Bayern Munich’s second goal, it was the first time since Ferguson’s team of 2001 that United had conceded twice in five successive games. When Mathys Tel added a late fourth, it meant the class of 2023 became the second United side to let in four goals in a Champions League game: the first was Ferguson’s 1994 group, when eviscerated by Johan Cruyff’s Barcelona ‘Dream Team’.

What is wrong with Manchester United’s defence? Everything

Burnley v Manchester United team news:

19:05 , Sonia Twigg

There is some very surprising news from Manchester United, with 35-year-old Jonny Evans named in the starting line-up.

He is not the only surprise however, with Hannibal Mejbri and Scott McTominay also selected by Erik ten Hag.

There is no place in the squad for Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez or Mason Mount.

Sofyan Amrabat is on the bench and could make his debut.

Burnley make one change with Aaron Ramsey starting in place of Lyle Foster who was sent off against Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Burnley v Manchester United

19:00 , Sonia Twigg

Jadon Sancho is seemingly been frozen out at Manchester United after he took to social media to claim he has been made a “scapegoat” for poor results.

It leaves his future in doubt and if he was to leave, it would see him become the latest big-money flop to grace the Old Trafford turf in recent years.

From Paul Pogba to Angel Di Maria – Manchester United’s recent flops

Burnley v Manchester United

18:45 , Sonia Twigg

Erik ten Hag admits he is at a loss to explain Manchester United’s poor defensive performances.

The Red Devils have conceded 14 goals in their last five games and 10 in the last three, with three goals against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday not enough even to earn them a point.

United boss Ten Hag said: “We have shown that we can do it because last year we had the most clean sheets in the Premier League because of the team, because we defended very good as a team, so we have to get back to that standard.

Erik ten Hag seeking solution to Manchester United’s defensive dilemma

Is Burnley vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

09:38 , Karl Matchett

Saturday’s late kick off sees two teams desperately in need of a win clash at Turf Moor as Burnley host Manchester United in the Premier League.

Vincent Komany’s Clarets have endured a difficult return to the top-flight with three losses from their opening four games though they did manage to hold on for a draw against Nottingham Forest last time out.

United, meanwhile, have lost three matches in a row following their predictable 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag is dealing up a growing list of injuries to his first team squad and will see today’s encounter as the chance to change the fortunes of his team.

The Red Devils are already eight points behind league leaders Manchester City and need to put together a run of positive results to propel them up the table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash.

Is Burnley vs ManUtd on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch