Burnley v Newcastle: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Burnley and Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Burnley have won just two of their 13 Premier League matches against Newcastle United, losing the past five in a row. They have never lost six in a row against the Magpies in their league history.

Following their five consecutive Premier League wins over Burnley, Newcastle United will be looking to win six in a row against an opponent for just a second time. They also registered six wins against Spurs between 2006 and 2008.

Burnley have lost just one of their past eight Premier League games (W2 D5), going down 1-0 at Everton last month. Before the first game in this run, the Clarets were bottom of the table and 10 points from safety. Going into this weekend's games, they are just two points behind 17th.

Just 14 of Newcastle's 53 Premier League points this season have come in away games, the lowest percentage of any side this term (26%). However, Burnley have won the lowest share of their points so far in home games (42% - 10/24).

Jacob Bruun Larsen, Zeki Amdouni and Lyle Foster are Burnley's top scorers in the Premier League this season with five goals each. The Clarets have the lowest-scoring top scorers of any side in the competition this term.