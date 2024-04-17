Bundesliga could have six teams in next Champions League

A large UEFA Champions League logo can be seen in the BayArena. Marius Becker/dpa

Germany could have an unprecedented six teams in the next Champions League season thanks to Borussia Dortmund, the ruling body UEFA confirmed on Wednesday.

This scenario would become reality if Germany get one of two additional slots via UEFA rankings, and semi-finalists Dortmund go on to win the Champions League trophy on June 1 for direct entry while staying fifth in the Bundesliga until the end.

In this case, the sixth-placed Bundesliga team, currently Eintracht Frankfurt, would get the additional slot.

However, should Dortmund win the Champions League and finish in the top four in the Bundesliga for traditional entry via the league, there would be no additional Bundesliga team.

UEFA is changing the showcase event to a league system and adding four teams for a total 36 in 2024-25.

Two of those four will come from the top nations in the UEFA rankings, giving them a fifth slot. Italy are currently ahead of Germany and England.

Dortmund helped their own and Germany's cause by reaching the semi-finals where they face Paris Saint-Germain.

Things would look even better for Germany if Bayern oust Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, and Leverkusen eliminate West Ham United in the Europa League on Thursday in direct Bundesliga-Premier League duels.