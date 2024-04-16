Bulls, White Sox and Blackhawks Set to Ditch NBC Sports Chicago, Transform Stadium Into Their Own RSN

Chicago Bulls.

Chicago pro sports teams the Bulls, White Sox and Blackhawks are set to depart their regional sports network, NBC Sports Chicago, and turn multi-platform media company Stadium in their new local channel.

The teams, which are led by Bulls and Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, have a joint contract with the Comcast owned NBC Sports Chicago that runs out in October. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, they seem intent on moving over to Stadium, but might sign a six-month extension with Comcast, then move to Stadium when the Sox start their 2025 season.

In May of last year, Sinclair Broadcast Group sold its controlling interest in Stadium to Reinsdorf, with whom it jointly launched the media company in 2017. Stadium already has a free, ad-supported streaming platform, which could be transitioned to a direct-to-consumer streaming app.

The Sun-Times said Reinsdorf and his group are also interested in establishing a free over-the-air broadcast window for the NBA, NHL and MLB teams.

“The teams continue to have discussions and conversations about future broadcast plans and will have an announcement about those plans when appropriate,” White Sox senior vice president of communications Scott Reifert told the paper.

A dissolution of NBC Sports Chicago would leave Comcast with six remaining regional sports networks.