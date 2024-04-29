Report: Trading Zach LaVine remains Bulls’ top priority this summer

The Chicago Bulls have been stuck in the mud for the past two seasons, finishing below-.500 each year and getting bounced in the Play-In Tournament. Recent indications have signaled that they plan on trying to trade Zach LaVine this summer, and Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times recently confirmed that’s still the top priority for the Bulls this summer.

“The Bulls know they have a Zach LaVine problem. Not the man or the player, but the contract,” Cowley wrote. “A team source reiterated that trading the two-time All-Star remains priority one, two, and three this summer, with the hope to not only get off the remaining three years, nearly $138 million left on the max contract, but also to make sure the runway remained clear for the continued emergence of Coby White as a lead guard.”

LaVine is under contract through the 2026-27 season, including a player option in the final year. Chicago’s salary books are completely overwhelmed by a guy who missed the second half of last year and has only ever played in one playoff series.

If the Bulls want to hit the reset button, they need to find a way to move LaVine this summer. And they know that.

