Bulls should land ‘one of the better prospects’ in 2024 NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls are about to head into a crucial offseason. They should be ready to shake up their roster and, more specifically, get young as they prepare for a future led by Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and others. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes they should be able to secure one of the top prospects in this year’s draft.

“Barring a trade, the Bulls will only get one crack at the 2024 draft—their second-round pick belongs to the Philadelphia 76ers—but it should be a pretty good one,” Buckley wrote. “They are currently slated to land the No. 11 pick, but there’s a chance that will change during the draft lottery. More specifically, there’s a two percent chance they land the No. 1 pick and a 9.4 percent chance they climb into the top four, per Tankathon.com. Even if they stay where they’re at, though, they should be able to get one of the better prospects in this class.”

With guys like Colorado’s Cody Williams and Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht potentially in the range of the Bulls’ draft pick, Chicago should be able to grab someone that can help them moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire