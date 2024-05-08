Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan listed among ‘stars on the wrong team’

The Chicago Bulls changed the course of their organization three years ago. Now, they find themselves at a crossroads, with some very important decisions to make this offseason. One of them is whether or not to re-sign DeMar DeRozan, who Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes is “on the wrong team.”

“DeRozan isn’t a perfect fit in any system, however,” Swartz wrote. “He’s a ball-dominant wing who takes a ton of mid-range shots and isn’t a high-level defender. DeRozan would be an ideal sixth man at some point with his instant offense, although the six-time All-Star should still be seeking starting opportunities. A sign-and-trade might help DeRozan get more money than he could make signing outright as a free agent in most places and help get him to a contender. The Philadelphia 76ers will be on the search for wings this offseason, while the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat ranked 15th or worse offensively this year and could use DeRozan’s scoring punch.

“However, teams over either salary-cap apron can’t acquire players via sign-and-trade, and both the Lakers and Heat are currently projected to be over the first apron next year, per Spotrac. They’d have some financial hurdles to overcome if they wanted to acquire DeRozan this summer.”

If the Bulls want to move forward with a fresh start, they shouldn’t being back DeRozan.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire