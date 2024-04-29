Should the Bulls focus on winning now or the future this offseason?

For the past three years, the Chicago Bulls have been committed to their core of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. They assembled the group in 2021 after years of non-competitive basketball. The front office had seen enough, and they shook things up. Unfortunately, things haven’t gone too well for Chicago since then.

After making the playoffs in their first season together but only winning a single game, they have been rough for the past two years. Chicago has endured two straight seasons of sub-.500 basketball, and two straight seasons of getting bounced in the Play-In Tournament by the Miami Heat.

Now, they face a crucial offseason full of important decisions. The Chicago Bulls Central YouTube channel recently discussed whether or not they should focus on winning now or the future this summer.

Arturas Karnivoas has already admitted that the current core isn’t working, so if the Bulls continue to try to win now, it would be a bit of a shock.

