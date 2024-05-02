Buha: Lakers’ plan is to fire Darvin Ham, possibly by the end of this week

The first step the Los Angeles Lakers need to take during what will be a pivotal offseason for them is to decide what to do with their head coaching situation.

Darvin Ham has gotten lots of criticism, both from the team’s fan base and from management, for various reasons. Once L.A. got eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, his job was said to be “very much in jeopardy.”

At the time, the plan was reportedly for the organization to take a bit of time to think things over regarding Ham’s situation. According to beat writer Jovan Buha on “The Athletic NBA Show,” Ham’s firing could be imminent (h/t Lakers Nation).

“The latest I’ve heard is the plan is still to move on from Darvin at some point, likely by the end of the week, potentially as early as tomorrow. Then, the head coaching search will start. Already started to hear some names from different people. Not going to comment on it yet until the Darvin situation is finalized. But, from what I’ve heard the last couple days, the plan is to still move on from Darvin.”

Of course, if or when Ham is fired, the question is who would replace him. There isn’t any real reason to give him a pink slip if his replacement won’t be much of an improvement, and perhaps that is one reason why the Lakers are taking their time.

